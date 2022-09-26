Woman hospitalised after dog has 'little accident' on her face as she slept

Bad doggy. Photo / 123RF

A British woman spent three days in hospital battling a gastrointestinal infection after her daughter's chihuahua suffered "violent diarrhoea" as she cuddled the dog in her sleep.

The Daily Mail reported that 51-year-old Amanda Gommo picked up the nasty bug after some of the dog's faeces fell into her mouth,

"It was disgusting," Gommo said of the moment she realised that Belle the chihuahua had made her vile deposit.

"I just couldn't get the taste out of my mouth," Gommo said, revealing that she was "hurling violently" for hours afterwards.

But the dog-lover's first port of call wasn't the doctor - it was the vet.

Gommo took little Belle in for a check-up - where she was put on antibiotics - and only sought help for herself later in the day when she started to show similar symptoms to the dog.

An ambulance was called and attending paramedics prescribed painkillers for her stomach cramps and told Gommo to drink plenty of water to flush her system out.

But her symptoms worsened as cramps spread across her body and she was taken to hospital in another ambulance and placed on a drip.

"The cramps got worse and worse until I could feel them all over my body - even in my legs," Gommo said, revealing that her kidneys shrank to half their normal size due to dehydration.

The Daily Mail reported that doctors found the infection was caused by Belle's accident, noting that the case was the first of its kind they had seen.

Gommo said that she and Belle were both on the road to recovery and that their relationship was still strong.

"I've forgiven Belle for her little accident and I still love her with all my heart," Gommo said.

"But I will definitely be more mindful of what position we sleep in in the future!"