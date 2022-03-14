Coletta Phillips saved her partner's children from the blaze at their New Beith home. Photo / Facebook

A "courageous young woman" has been hailed a hero for saving three children from a horrifying domestic violence attack that claimed the life of her "beloved" partner.

On the morning of March 10, Brisbane nurse Stanley Obi was sleeping next to his girlfriend Coletta Phillips, 30, in their new home in New Beith in Brisbane when Obi's estranged ex Sarah Mudge, 31, broke into the property, doused them in petrol, and set them alight.

Mudge, the mother of Obi's children, died in the blaze.

Obi was pulled from the burning home by a neighbour, but later died from his injuries after suffering burns to 90 per cent of his body.

However, the brave actions of Phillips, who received minor injuries during the incident, meant that she not only survived the terrifying attack, but also managed to save three children who were living at the home, aged 5, 3 and 2, as well as the family's pets.

According to a GoFundMe organised by Phillips' friend Louyse Ahlquist, the young woman's bravery and quick thinking allowed her to rescue the children and animals, although tragically, she was not able to save her "beloved".

"My friend (the beloved partner of the murder victim) survived a horrendous murder and attempted murder attack by his estranged ex this week when the ex-partner broke into their home and doused him, my friend and daughter in petrol and set them and the house alight," Ahlquist wrote.

"My friend courageously rescued the children and pets, however was unable to save her beloved."

Ahlquist explained that Phillips had lost everything she owned in the inferno.

"She has lost every single possession, down to her car keys, which melted in the fire. She needs to replace everything," she wrote.

"We are super keen to support her in at least being able to purchase clothes, medications, basic staples to help her begin the healing journey, in any way we can and invite you (if you feel so moved to) to support this goal too."

So far, more than $8000 has been raised out of a $15,000 goal.

A separate GoFundMe, which has since closed, raised $9862.

It was organised by Obi's friend Jonathan Antonacci, who described the devoted father as a "very kind compassionate young man", revealing he lost his life attempting to save his girlfriend and the children.

"It was supposed to be a day to mark the beginning of a new chapter, having won custody of his children and guardianship of a third," he wrote.

"It has been reported that his ex-partner Sarah and mother of the three children 'somehow gained entry and then once in there was able to throw petrol around' and lit Stanley and his partner alight.

"Somehow and thankfully, his current partner and three children escaped, but unfortunately Stanley himself was very badly burned while shielding his family and was initially in intensive care, but sadly did not survive through the night and passed away."

Weeks before the deadly attack, Mudge had posted a chilling message on Facebook under the heading "Relationship Rules".

"She's not toxic bro," she wrote.

"You made her like that. Now you think she is crazy.

"Your decisions reflect her actions. Check yourself."

Superintendent Mark White confirmed last week that police had previous contact with Obi and his ex-partner in relation to domestic violence incidents – including cross-applications.