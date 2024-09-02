The man lived in a small village near Glogow in Poland. Photo / Getty Images

A woman was held captive, tortured and raped in an old barn for four years by a male suspect who has been described as “Poland’s Josef Fritzl”.

The victim, who has been identified only as Malgorzata and is now 30, met Mateusz J, a labourer, on a dating website in 2019 and went to visit him in his small village near Glogow, western Poland.

She was then allegedly imprisoned in a disused barn for over four years, being regularly beaten, raped and later impregnated just four metres away from the suspect’s neighbours, myGlogow, a local news site, reported.

Her 35-year-old captor, who was described by locals as a “loner” and “freak”, was arrested this week and now faces up to 25 years in prison on charges of mental, physical and sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said the victim had no access to electricity, running water, a toilet or hygiene products in the stone room with a bricked-up window, where animals used to be housed.