Jennifer Abbott was found dead at her house in Camden on June 13. Photo / Metropolitan Police

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Jennifer Abbott was found dead at her house in Camden on June 13. Photo / Metropolitan Police

Detectives investigating the killing of an award-winning film director at her home in north London have arrested a 66-year-old woman.

Jennifer Abbott, 69, was discovered stabbed to death at her flat in Camden last week in what police said they believed may have been a robbery gone wrong.

Her diamond-encrusted Rolex watch was among the items missing, and police said they believed it may have been a targeted attack.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard said a 66-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being questioned in custody.

Abbott’s body was discovered in her flat by her niece last Friday. Her body had been wrapped in a blanket and her mouth had been taped. She had last been seen walking her dog in the area three days earlier and detectives immediately launched a manhunt.