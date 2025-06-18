Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Film director stabbed to death in her London home ‘for diamond Rolex’

Daily Telegraph UK
4 mins to read

Jennifer Abbott was found dead at her house in Camden on June 13. Photo / Metropolitan Police

Jennifer Abbott was found dead at her house in Camden on June 13. Photo / Metropolitan Police

A film director was killed in her home in a stabbing that British police fear may have been carried out to steal her diamond Rolex watch.

Jennifer Abbott, 69, was found with stab wounds at her house in Camden, north London, on June 13. She had last been seen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World