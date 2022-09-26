Shylah Rodden is in a critical condition after she walked onto a section of the roller-coaster. Photo / Supplied

The woman fighting for life after being hit by a roller-coaster at the Melbourne Show has been identified as 26-year-old Shylah Rodden.

Rodden is in a critical condition after she walked onto a section of the 350m-long track shortly before 6pm on Sunday and was struck by a carriage.

She suffered critical facial injuries and was transported to hospital on Sunday night. She remains in a critical condition on Monday morning.

Nine News reported the woman was "struck by the Rebel Coaster at Melbourne Royal Show yesterday" and "fell from around nine metres high after the ride carried her into the air".

There had been mixed reports about exactly what happened leading to confusion from witnesses. Some claimed they saw Rodden fall from the ride while others said she walked on to the tracks.

Rodden's father Alan Rodden said his daughter suffered "horrific" injuries.

"The injuries are horrific. Horrific. She's brain damaged. It's pelvic, her arms, legs, back, neck - there's hardly a thing that's not broken," he told the Daily Mail.

"I just can't work out how the hell so much damage has been done. Even the doctors have said they haven't seen anything as bad as this for a long time."

As WorkSafe investigates the incident, the CEO of the Melbourne Royal Show is refusing to speculate about the events that led to the young woman's injuries.

Speaking to ABC Mornings host Virginia Trioli, CEO Brad Jenkins refused to say whether there was a fence around the ride or how high that fence was.

"I can't comment specifically on that particular ride," he said. "There [are] operators down at each of the rides."

But a video published on YouTube in 2021 from aboard the ride when it was at the Sydney Royal Easter Show shows a fence around the ride appearing to be no higher than 1.5m.

Jenkins said it appears the young woman had "gone to recover her phone" when she was hit. He said he hoped the incident would not deter others from going on the ride for the remainder of the show.

"From all reports she's gone to recover her phone. It's not a malfunction or whatever," he said.

He would not say exactly how she got on to the tracks.

"We don't (know how she got access to the tracks)," he said.

"That's a subject for WorkSafe and police. That's part of the investigation. I wouldn't want to comment on that until the investigation goes through the process."

Asked if any Melbourne Royal Show staff witnessed the incident, he said: "Not our staff witnessing that.

"There'll be obviously a number of witnesses close by, it was an absolute sell-out crowd. The site was very busy."

Jenkins said the operator of the ride was "devastated".

"Carnival operators are very close knit. The show's about trying to put smiles on people's faces."

The Rebel Coaster is described online as "more than 350 metres of exhilarating track".

"You're in for a speedy, action packed ride including two 11-metre drops and a gravity defying giant loop," a description reads.

"Plus zoom through a vortex and zig zag all protected by a high-class safety system."

A stall owner at the show on Sunday told The Herald Sun she heard the roller-coaster stop abruptly as people screamed.

"The screaming was so loud. I think everyone must have been really scared," she said.

"The ride went up like normal, then there were screams, then it stopped and stayed that way for ages."

Victoria Police statement on Sunday night said the woman was found injured on the ground.

"Police are currently on scene at the Melbourne Royal Show following reports a young woman has been injured," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and a crime scene has been established.

"It appears at this early stage the woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, may have walked on and entered the track to try to retrieve a dropped phone before she was hit by a roller-coaster carriage, about 5.45pm.

"Sadly the woman was then found injured on the ground. Detectives from the Yarra Crime Investigation Unit are attending the scene and will work with WorkSafe to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."