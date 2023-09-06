Voyager 2023 media awards

With an escaped killer loose, an unsettling encounter in a darkened house

New York Times
By Campbell Robertson
A man believed to be Danelo Cavalcante was captured on a trail camera in Longwood Gardens, within a few kilometres of the prison he escaped from. Photo / Pennsylvania State Police via The New York Times

As the search for a convicted murderer continues, a mixture of fear and unease has settled over the community outside Philadelphia, United States, where he escaped and is believed to be hiding.

The French doors

