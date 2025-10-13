Advertisement
Why now? The lost chances to reach a hostage deal, and a ceasefire, months ago

Analysis by
David E. Sanger and Adam Rasgon
New York Times·
10 mins to read

Palestinians receive food parcels after aid trucks entered from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Why now? Why did it take 736 days?

That was the question coursing through the celebrations on the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem at the weekend as hundreds of thousands of people poured into Israel’s Hostage Square.

They were anticipating the release (last night NZT) of

