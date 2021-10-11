Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

White tiger and cheetah furs: A mess of Trump gift exchanges

9 minutes to read
President Donald Trump met with King Salman of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh in 2017. The Trump administration's problems with gifts date from that trip. Photo / Stephen Crowley, The New York Times

President Donald Trump met with King Salman of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh in 2017. The Trump administration's problems with gifts date from that trip. Photo / Stephen Crowley, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Michael S. Schmidt

Gift exchanges between US and foreign leaders, a highly regulated process, devolved into sometimes risible shambles during the Trump administration.

The Saudi royal family showered Donald Trump and his entourage on his first trip abroad

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.