What to know about why countries are halting postal services to US

By Victoria Bisset
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Postal operators in several countries, including New Zealand, have announced they will suspend certain deliveries to the United States. Photo / NZ Post

Postal operators in several countries have announced they will suspend certain deliveries to the United States, ahead of an end to a long-standing tariff exemption for packages worth US$800 ($1360) or less.

US President Donald Trump has framed the decision as part of a fight against illegal drugs.

