What to know about Israel’s strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar, a Gaza war mediator

By Adam Rasgon, Vivian Nereim and Ronen Bergman
New York Times·
7 mins to read

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows a man looking at smoke billowing after explosions in Qatar's capital Doha. Photo / Jacqueline Penney, AFP

An airstrike by Israel which targeted senior members of Hamas’ leadership today in Qatar, is a sharp escalation that brought the Mideast war to a country that is a close United States ally and a primary mediator in trying to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said

