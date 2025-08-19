Advertisement
What my daughter told ChatGPT before she took her life - Laura Reiley

By Laura Reiley
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Should artificial intelligence be programmed to report danger when people communicate suicidal thoughts? Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Laura Reiley
Laura Reiley is currently a writer for Cornell University. As a newspaper journalist, she was a Pulitzer finalist in 2017 and a four-time James Beard finalist.

The medical profession has clear rules and responsibilities. What about chatbots?

Sophie’s Google searches suggest that she was obsessed with autokabalesis, which means jumping off a high place. Autodefenestration, jumping out a window, is a subset of autokabalesis, I guess, but that’s not what she wanted to do. My daughter

