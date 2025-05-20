Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

AI chatbots are better debaters than humans, study finds

By Vivian Ho
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

AI outperforms humans at changing minds when tailoring arguments to listeners. Photo / Getty Images

AI outperforms humans at changing minds when tailoring arguments to listeners. Photo / Getty Images

  • AI chatbots were more persuasive than humans in online debates 64% of the time, a study found.
  • The chatbots used minimal demographic information to tailor arguments effectively, raising concerns about AI-driven persuasion.
  • Researchers warn of the potential for AI to spread misinformation, emphasising the need for stricter regulations.

Technology watchdogs have long warned of the role artificial intelligence can play in disseminating misinformation and deepening ideological divides.

Now, researchers have proof of how well AI can sway opinion – putting it head-to-head with humans.

When provided with minimal demographic information on their opponents, AI chatbots – known as large language models (LLMs) – were able to adapt their arguments and be more persuasive than humans in online debates 64% of the time, according to a study published in Nature Human Behaviour on Monday.

Researchers found that even LLMs without access to their opponents’ demographic information were still more persuasive than humans, study co-author Riccardo Gallotti said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gallotti, head of the Complex Human Behaviour Unit at the Fondazione Bruno Kessler research institute in Italy, added that humans with their opponents’ personal information were actually slightly less persuasive than humans without that knowledge.

Gallotti and his colleagues came to these conclusions by matching 900 people based in the United States with either another human or GPT-4, the LLM created by OpenAI known colloquially as ChatGPT. While the 900 people had no demographic information on who they were debating, in some instances, their opponents – human or AI – had access to some basic demographic information that the participants had provided, specifically their gender, age, ethnicity, education level, employment status and political affiliation.

The pairs then debated a number of contentious sociopolitical issues, such as the death penalty or climate change. With the debates phrased as questions like “should abortion be legal” or “should the US ban fossil fuels,” the participants were allowed a four-minute opening in which they argued for or against, a three-minute rebuttal to their opponents’ arguments and then a three-minute conclusion. The participants then rated how much they agreed with the debate proposition on a scale of 1 to 5, the results of which the researchers compared against the ratings they provided before the debate began and used to measure how much their opponents were able to sway their opinion.

“We have clearly reached the technological level where it is possible to create a network of LLM-based automated accounts that are able to strategically nudge the public opinion in one direction,” Gallotti said in an email.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The LLMs’ use of the personal information was subtle but effective. In arguing for government-backed universal basic income, the LLM emphasised economic growth and hard work when debating a White male Republican between the ages of 35 and 44. But when debating a Black female Democrat between the ages of 45 and 54 on that same topic, the LLM talked about the wealth gap disproportionately affecting minority communities and argued that universal basic income could aid in the promotion of equality.

“In light of our research, it becomes urgent and necessary for everybody to become aware of the practice of microtargeting that is rendered possible by the enormous amount of personal data we scatter around the web,” Gallotti said. “In our work, we observe that AI-based targeted persuasion is already very effective with only basic and relatively available information.”

Sandra Wachter, a professor of technology and regulation at the University of Oxford, described the study’s findings as “quite alarming”. Wachter, who was not affiliated with the study, said she was most concerned in particular with how the models could use this persuasiveness in spreading lies and misinformation.

“Large language models do not distinguish between fact and fiction. … They are not, strictly speaking, designed to tell the truth. Yet they are implemented in many sectors where truth and detail matter, such as education, science, health, the media, law, and finance,” Wachter said in an email.

Junade Ali, an AI and cybersecurity expert at the Institute for Engineering and Technology in Britain, said that though he felt the study did not weigh the impact of “social trust in the messenger” – how the chatbot might tailor its argument if it knew it was debating a trained advocate or expert with knowledge on the topic and how persuasive that argument would be – it nevertheless “highlights a key problem with AI technologies”.

“They are often tuned to say what people want to hear, rather than what is necessarily true,” he said in an email.

Gallotti said he thinks stricter and more specific policies and regulations can help counter the impact of AI persuasion.

He noted that while the European Union’s first-of-its-kind AI Act prohibits AI systems that deploy “subliminal techniques” or “purposefully manipulative or deceptive techniques” that could impair citizens’ ability to make an informed decision, there is no clear definition for what qualifies as subliminal, manipulative or deceptive.

“Our research demonstrates precisely why these definitional challenges matter: When persuasion is highly personalised based on sociodemographic factors, the line between legitimate persuasion and manipulation becomes increasingly blurred,” he said.

– Washington Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World