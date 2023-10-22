Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What Is Hezbollah, the group that poses a threat to Israel from the North?

New York Times
By Nicholas Casey and Euan Ward
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gave a statement on the situation in Israel, stating the government's 'absolute condemnation' of Hamas' attacks. Video / NZ Herald

Written by: Nicholas Casey and Euan Ward

©2023 THE NEW YORK TIMES

As Israel prepares a possible ground invasion of the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the enclave, many

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World