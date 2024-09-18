Footage of the Titan submersible’s wreckage was released during a public hearing into the deaths of five people.

The Titan imploded two hours into its descent to the Titanic, with the cause still under investigation.

Former OceanGate director David Lochridge claimed the tragedy could have been prevented with proper safety oversight.

Footage of the moment the wreckage of the Titan submersible was found has been released as part of a public hearing into the deaths of the five people on board.

The search for the vessel, operated by United States diving company OceanGate, ended with no survivors being found after it disappeared during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in June last year.

The video, released by the US Coast Guard, shows the Titan’s wrecked tail cone on the bed of the Atlantic Ocean. Fragments of debris and a knot of wires can also be seen close to the wreckage in the footage, which was captured by recovery crews.

The Titan imploded about two hours into its descent to the Titanic, with intense ocean pressure causing it to collapse in on itself off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.