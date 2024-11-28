Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Vladimir Putin’s youngest daughter ‘living in Paris under a pseudonym’

By James Kilner
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read
Luiza Rozova is believed to be Vladimir Putin’s youngest daughter

Luiza Rozova is believed to be Vladimir Putin’s youngest daughter

Vladimir Putin has an illegitimate daughter living under a pseudonym in Paris where she works as a DJ, Ukrainian media have reported.

The 21-year-old goes by the name of either Luiza Rozova or Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, and was tracked down by a Ukrainian TV channel using leaked airline manifests.

She is said to be a love child from a brief affair between Putin and Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former cleaner who is now one of Russia’s richest women.

Krivonogikh has previously been referred to in the media as “Putin’s acquaintance”.

Reporters said they had tracked down the birth certificate of Rozova, born on March 3, 2003.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The father’s name on the birth certificate was not given, but her patronymic name was indicated as Vladimirovna. Under Russian naming convention, Vladimir Putin’s daughters would take this patronymic.

The journalists explained her alleged false names are also linked to Putin.

Oleg Rudnov had been a close friend of Putin before he died in 2015, and the report suggests Putin’s love child had simply been given his name to hide her true identity. Luisa Rozova is also a variation of this name.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The reporters also published photos and video from Rozova’s now-deleted social media accounts, which showed her dancing and pouting at the camera.

She closed her accounts in 2022, shortly after Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, and after other users trolled her with Ukraine flag emojis and suggested she was hiding in a bunker.

In their report, the journalists compared her to photos of Putin in his youth and claimed they were near-identical, although in an audio conversion in February 2021 on the Clubhouse social media channel, Rozova denied any likeness to Putin.

“Listen, judging by his young photos, probably, yes, it looks similar. But, as it turned out, there are a lot of people who look like Vladimir Vladimirovich,” she said, using the formal address in Russian.

In the Clubhouse audio records, Rozova also described her life in obscurity.

She said she deliberately lived in a “bubble” and didn’t follow the news.

“I watch, you know, fashion shows, I buy Vogue magazine. I like to go to a nearby restaurant and eat delicious pasta, discuss the latest gossip investigations with friends,” the Ukrainian report quoted her as saying.

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World