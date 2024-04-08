TVNZ staff will learn their fate as job cut meetings loom, a warning as the Government looks at our gun laws and weather warnings in place. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Australian police who have charged a man with the murder of his ex-girlfriend will allege he posted an online tribute after killing her and told her friends that she had committed suicide.

Twenty-one-year-old Lachie Young will face a Victorian court charged with the murder of Hannah McGuire, 23.

Young is accused of killing his former partner before driving her body to a state forest southwest of Ballarat and setting the car on fire.

The car and McGuire’s remains were discovered last week after she was reported missing by her family.

Young’s arrest came two days later and he was subsequently charged with McGuire’s murder.

Hannah McGuire was found dead in a burnt-out car.

The Herald Sun reports that police will allege that Young sent McGuire’s friend a message where he suggested she had taken her own life and accepted responsibility for her acts.

“The police came and seen me Friday lunchtime and told me she had done it and wasn’t with us anymore. This is my fault,” the message reportedly read.

Young also posted a tribute to McGuire, from whom he had recently separated.

“I will forever love you until we meet again make that sky pretty beautiful girl,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the wake of her death, McGuire’s heartbroken parents closed the family-run pub in Clunes where their daughter often worked and posted a tribute on social media.

“Thank you everyone for your love, support and kind words. Our hearts are broken,” a message posted on the Facebook page of the National Hotel read.

“‘You weren’t just a star to us. You were our whole damn sky.’ Miss you Princess!”

The local cricket club launched an online appeal for the family.

“As a community, we send our deepest love and condolences to Glenn, Debbie, Jude and Fletcher. Hannah was known by many as a bright young woman and had a heart of gold.

“Glenn and Debbie sponsor the Clunes Cricket Club and are very generous people. As a club and a community, we want to put our arms around the McGuire family and everyone close to Hannah.”







