Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh. Photo / AP

Multiple people were wounded Thursday evening in what authorities described as an "active shooting" in a residential neighbourhood of Raleigh, North Carolina.

"State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Governor Roy Cooper tweeted.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was "on the scene of an active shooting" in a statement via Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighbourhoods to stay inside their homes.

Police say that the shooting suspect is not in custody, contradicting prior information from neighbouring community officials.

The Raleigh Police Department said in a tweet around 8.30pm that no suspects had been apprehended.

That came after neighbouring Knightdale tweeted that the suspect had been captured and there was no threat.

Police closed off several streets in the area, and numerous law enforcement vehicles could be seen parked both in the street and in driveways of two-storey homes. The neighbourhood borders the Neuse River Greenway Trail and is about 14km northeast of Raleigh's downtown.

In this aerial image taken with a drone, law enforcement work at the scene of a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo / AP

WRAL reported that Raleigh Police Department chief of staff Amanda Rolle told the station that they have not apprehended the suspect but they have him surrounded in a barn where they believe he is holed up.

At least three people connected to the shooting were being treated Thursday evening at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, but no other information was immediately available, hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery said.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Brooke Medina was driving home at around 5.15pm when she saw about two dozen police cars, both marked and unmarked, race toward her neighborhood as she got off the highway. She then saw ambulances speeding the other direction, toward the closest hospital.

She and her husband, who was working from home with their four children, started reaching out to neighbours and realised there was a shelter-in-place order.

The family closed all of their window blinds, locked the doors and congregated in an upstairs hallway together, said Medina, who works as a communications vice president at a think tank.

The family listened to the police scanner and watched local news before going back downstairs once the danger seemed to have moved further away from their home.

"We're just going to hunker down for the rest of the night and be very vigilant. Keep all of our lights on, doors locked," she said.

She described Hedingham as a sprawling, dense, tree-lined neighbourhood that's full of single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes that are more moderately priced compared to other parts of the Raleigh area.

Medina said she often takes her kids on bike rides along the greenway during the day, but typically brings pepper spray along just in case.

"There's a lot of places one could disappear," she said.