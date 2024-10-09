Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US races to replenish storm-battered supplies of IV fluids at hospitals

By Christina Jewett
New York Times·
8 mins to read
An aerial view of destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Bat Cave, North Carolina. Photo / Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP

An aerial view of destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Bat Cave, North Carolina. Photo / Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP

Officials are looking to foreign sources to ease shortages of IV bags caused by Hurricane Helene as hospitals begin rationing fluids to protect the sickest patients.

US officials are racing to approve airlifts of IV fluids from overseas manufacturing plants to ease shortages caused by Hurricane Helene that have forced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World