US producer claims Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had tapes of friends

Donald Trump with wife, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach in 2000. Photo / Getty Images

A new book has revealed Ghislaine Maxwell may have admitted Jeffrey Epstein was taping his famous friends including two past US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton while having sex.

During a meeting back in 2016 with ex CBS producer Ira Rosen, Maxwell said she didn't "know where" such recordings were after Rosen asked her to hand over recordings of Trump.

The Daily Mail have reported the meeting between the pair was held ahead of the 2016 US presidential election which saw Trump become the 45th US president.

It is believed Maxwell supported Hillary Clinton and she refused to help.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

"If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do [Bill] Clinton," Maxwell said.

The interaction between the pair is mentioned in Rosen's new book Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes.

The book looks into reported claims that Epstein recorded his famous friends having sex with women without their knowledge.

At times these women were underage and it's thought the recorded footage was used for blackmail.

Maria Farmer and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, two of Epstein's victims, have mentioned they recall seeing a room full of CCTV monitors at his New York mansion.

In a 2015 deposition, Virginia Guiffre alleged Ghislaine Maxwell approached her at her place of work in 2000, and recruited her to be a "masseuse". Photo / AP

Maxwell is accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein.

Rosen reveals in the book he met with Maxwell in the early months of 2016 acting on a "hunch" that the tapes existed, it's said he tricked her into confirming they did exist.

"I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone and I want the tapes of Trump with the girls," Rosen told Maxwell.

Ira Rosen was a producer for CBS News 60 Minutes. Photo / Getty Images

Maxwell replied: "I don't know where they are."

Rosen says he asked Maxwell to speak with Epstein mentioning the "fate of the country is at stake".

"Trump could be elected president and how would you feel if those tapes emerged after he was in office?" Rosen asked Maxwell.

"She gave me a stern look and pointed a finger in my face. She said: 'I am the daughter of a press baron. I know the way you people think. If you do one side, you must do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do Clinton'."

Rosen replied: "I will. I will go wherever the story goes."

However, Maxwell claims she was never told where the tapes were.

"Maxwell didn't want Trump elected, but said that Hillary Clinton was comfortably ahead and there was no need for the story to come out.

"Besides, she said, Epstein never shared with her the location of the tapes."

At the end of their meeting Rosen says he hailed Maxwell a taxi when she asked if he would follow her back to her house.

"Get me the tapes and I will go back to your place," he said, but Maxwell gave him a kiss on the cheek and left.

In the book Rosen says he thinks men in Palm Beach invested with Epstein "after being extorted with pictures from nights of debauchery".

He also mentions he bumped into Maxwell at a book party in New York in 2014 where she approached him asking for a ride home.

"Once there she turned to me in the front seat with an offer. 'If you come in and f*** me I will tell you the secrets of my father'," Maxwell said, Rosen writes.

Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Maxwell was a British newspaper tycoon who died under mysterious circumstances on his yacht in the Canary Islands in 1991.

"I was stunned and speechless, my mind racing. I was not about to sleep with her but the reporter in me still wondered if her information would make a good 60 Minutes piece," he added.

"What a great offer but I left my dog home alone and I really need to get back to her," Maxwell told Rosen.

"It was a lame excuse and she knew it - she smiled weakly and said goodnight."