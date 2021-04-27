US police officers laugh and cheer arrest video of elderly woman with dementia

US police officers laugh and cheer arrest video of elderly woman. Video / The Life & Liberty Law Office

Shocking video has emerged of Colorado police officers laughing while watching their arrest of an elderly woman suffering from dementia.

Last year, Loveland cops Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali apprehended Karen Garner after she walked away from the department store Walmart without paying US$13 ($18) for items. She left the outlet with a candy bar, a can of Pepsi and a T-shirt.

The retail chain later confirmed it had recovered the items and hadn't lost money.

Police bodycam footage shows one of the officers slamming the 73-year-old to the ground, causing her a fractured elbow and dislocated arm.

Karen Garner arrest video footage. Photo / Loveland Police Department

Hours later, Loveland Police Department security footage shows the arresting officers and an unnamed third officer laughing, cheering and giving each other a fist bump as they view the recording.

"Ready for the pop?" Officer Hopp said, referring to the moment when he and Officer Jalali handcuff Garner on the side of the police car. "Hear the pop?"

Arresting officers gave each other a fist bump after the arrest. Photo / Loveland Police Department

The third unnamed officer watching with them asked 'What popped?' and Officer Hopp replied, "I think it was her shoulder."

"I hate this," Jalali says before Hopp responds: "I love it".

Garner was in her jail cell crying in pain while the police made fun of the video of her arrest. She did not receive medical care.

Garner's lawyer Sarah Schielke filed a civil lawsuit against the police department stating the officers knew the aged woman was injured.

The lawsuit states the arrest violated the Americans with Disabilities Act as Garner also suffers from sensory aphasia, a condition which impairs her ability to communicate and understand what other people are saying.

The Loveland Police Department is conducting its own investigation into the incident. Hopp has been placed on administrative leave while Jalali has been reassigned to administrative duties.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, city officials are yet to apologise to Garner or her family.