Bumbling US officers who raided a medical diagnostics centre thinking it was a cannabis farm got a gun stuck to the powerful magnets of an MRI machine, a California lawsuit has alleged.

The owners of the facility are claiming damages against the Los Angeles Police Department for an operation their lawyers describe as “nothing short of a disorganised circus”.

Their lawsuit details how a SWAT team swarmed Noho Diagnostic Centre after the squad’s leader persuaded a magistrate to issue a search warrant.

Officer Kenneth Franco drew on his “12 hours of narcotics training” and discovered the facility was using more electricity than nearby stores, the lawsuit said.

“Officer Franco, therefore, concluded [the facility] was cultivating cannabis, disregarding the fact that it is a diagnostic facility utilising an MRI machine, X-ray machine and other heavy medical equipment – unlike the surrounding businesses selling flowers, chocolates and children’s merchandise,” the suit said.