Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US naval flotilla and deadly strikes spark fears of wider Venezuela conflict

Jordi Zamora
AFP·
4 mins to read

The US claims legal justification for deadly attacks on alleged Venezuelan drug runners in the Caribbean. Photo / Getty Images

The US claims legal justification for deadly attacks on alleged Venezuelan drug runners in the Caribbean. Photo / Getty Images

With Washington claiming legal justification for deadly attacks on alleged Venezuelan drug runners in the Caribbean, one hot question is whether something bigger against President Nicolas Maduro is afoot.

The United States is in “armed conflict” with drug cartels, President Donald Trump said last week in a letter to Congress,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save