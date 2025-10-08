US naval flotilla and deadly strikes spark fears of wider Venezuela conflict

Trump has also authorised the CIA to conduct lethal targeting in the region, CNN reported.

President Donald Trump asserts authority for strikes, but lawmakers question their legality. Photo / Getty Images

Attorney-General Pam Bondi, testifying today in Congress, refused to confirm whether such a Justice Department memo exists.

“What I can tell you is Maduro is a narco-terrorist,” Bondi said, noting her department’s US$50 million bounty for Maduro’s capture to face US charges.

Trump, like his predecessor Joe Biden, does not recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president, claiming that he fraudulently retained power after elections last year.

Asked by White House reporters today whether he wanted regime change in Venezuela, Trump said: “Well, we’re not talking about that”.

“We are talking about the fact that you had an election, which was a very strange election, to put it mildly.

“I can only say that billions of dollars of drugs are pouring into our country from Venezuela,” he added.

Along with a small Navy armada in the Caribbean, the US has deployed F-35 war planes to Puerto Rico.

And the Caracas Government, which has placed its military on alert and mobilised citizen militia, alleged last week that the planes flew near its coast.

Such flights and the fact that the US ships sailing off the coast of Venezuela have Marines on board, suggest that the US might be planning some kind of escalation, said Evan Ellis, a Latin America researcher at the US War College.

“President Trump, my general sense is - his patience has run out,” said Ellis, who served under Trump during his first term.

Trump himself hinted at a broadening of fronts against Venezuelan traffickers while speaking at a US naval event on Monday saying: “They’re not coming in by sea anymore, so now we’ll have to start looking about the land - because they’ll be forced to go by land”.

“And let me tell you right now, that’s not going to work out well for them either,” he added.

Maduro sent Trump a letter seeking dialogue, but the White House rejected the overture.

The US has deployed military forces near Venezuela, raising concerns of potential escalation against President Nicolas Maduro. Photo / Getty Images

A US attack on some kind of drug trafficking target on Venezuelan soil is a possibility, said Frank Mora, a former deputy assistant secretary of defence for the western hemisphere during Barack Obama’s first term.

“Deploying a naval flotilla to then not do anything or simply take out some speed boats – I do not think that is what they had in mind,” Mora told AFP.

But the Trump Administration does not have a clear goal, he argued.

“On one hand the President says he wants to dismantle the drug traffic. But at the same time, the hope is that this leads to the collapse of the regime,” said Mora.

The clock is ticking for the Trump Administration as lawmakers’ opposition to the US deployment grows.

US diplomats and military experts may debate, but the final word is Trump’s, as seen in other US military action like the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“It’s also possible that Trump could finally cut some deal that he’s satisfied with and go on to the next thing,” Ellis said.

-Agence France-Presse