Kaylee Whitley was rushed into intensive care after her mother Stephanie (inset) reportedly injected her with a mystery substance.

A US mum is in custody and her daughter is in critical care after hospital staff reportedly saw her inject her 9-month-old child with a mystery substance.

Stephanie Whitley, 26, was seen administering the injection to her daughter Kaylee at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, immediately before the infant was rushed to intensive care and went into cardiac arrest, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Hospital staff called police who arrested Whitley.

Stephanie Whitley. Photo / Franklin County Jail

Her husband was not arrested but her other child was removed from her home by Franklin County Children Services, the Dispatch reported.

Little Kaylee’s condition has reportedly stabilised.

The results of toxicology tests performed on Kaylee have not been made public.

‘My fears are true’

After the case was made public, associates of Whitley began to circulate screenshots from her extensive social media history.

Many posts, including a GoFundMe appeal, relate to Kaylee’s health.

Whitley devoted much of her online platform to talking about her daughter’s health, often blaming medical staff for Kaylee’s ailments.

She also shared stories where she was central to saving Kaylee’s life, including discovering the child “completely purple” and performing CPR on her.

“Giving CPR to your child is something I never wish on anyone,” she wrote.

A Facebook post by Stephanie Whitley.

“She needed help a long time ago and unfortunately I suspected this was happening. I’m so sad to see that my fears are true,” someone who claimed to know Whitley wrote after Kaylee’s case was publicised.

“I feel for her sweet children and hope they get justice for all that they have endured. It is so sad that the system has failed yet again.”

“What’s even more sad is CPS has been called on her for years and we’ve all been saying she’s been making her children sick,” another person wrote.

“No one has done anything until she finally got caught & thank God she did.”

Whitley remains in jail on a US$100,000 bond and will appear in court next week.











