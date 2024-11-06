Ashley Rowland. Photo / Moore Police Department

When authorities discovered this was not true they questioned Rowland again and she admitted giving her daughter to “Carlos”, saying she had not seen them since.

She reportedly said that the man could have been the girl’s father but she was not sure.

She also could not offer any identifying features and claimed he was heading to Mexico.

Authorities are now desperately searching for the girl, who would now be 5 years old.

DHS said that the situation was “heartbreaking and unimaginable”.

“Like the rest of the community, Oklahoma Human Services reels in concern for this child’s safety,” they said in a statement.

“While we are unable to discuss cases due to state and federal confidentiality statutes, the agency is grateful to our law enforcement partners for their continued work to find her and as they seek justice in her disappearance. We remain committed to supporting their efforts, however needed.”

Moore police say they cannot release her name or photograph but pledged that they are “working diligently” on locating her.

“All leads are being investigated regarding the location of the child. Don’t hesitate to contact authorities if you have any information on this case,” they said, admitting they are unsure if she is still alive.

Rowland was charged with child abandonment and has been released on a US$3000 ($5000) bond.