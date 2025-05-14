Advertisement
US Health Secretary RFK jnr bathes in polluted creek on family outing

By Martin Weil
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr has drawn controversy after sharing a post about a Mother’s Day outing with family at a Washington DC creek. Photo / Getty Images

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr has drawn controversy after sharing a post about a Mother's Day outing with family at a Washington DC creek. Photo / Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy jnr, the highest-ranking health official in the US, apparently took his grandchildren on an outing to try the waters of Rock Creek, which authorities have described as unsafe for swimming because of bacteria levels.

Kennedy, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, drew attention and controversy after he apparently posted a brief account on social media of a Mother’s Day outing to the creek, which runs through a federal park in Washington DC.

The post on what appeared to be his account on X read: “Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek.”

“The water might look clean and clear, but it’s hiding a lot of bacteria like faecal coliform, giardia, and other potential waterborne illnesses,” reads a warning about Rock Creek safety that appears on a National Park Service website. It appears the warning was posted several years ago.

The warning appears to be the joint work of the NPS and the Rock Creek Conservancy, a non-profit group concerned with the park.

Robert F. Kennedy jnr appears to be substantially immersed in the water. Photo / @RobertKennedyJr via X
Robert F. Kennedy jnr appears to be substantially immersed in the water. Photo / @RobertKennedyJr via X

Photos posted on Kennedy’s feed show someone who appears to be Kennedy in the water. In two, he seems substantially immersed, and in the other, he appears to have his feet in the water. The children pictured do not appear to be in the water.

It was not clear on Tuesday if Kennedy or other relatives of the children were aware of the warnings. No comment could be obtained immediately from his department. Nor was comment immediately available from the Park Service.

Over the years, Kennedy has expressed views on medical issues that have varied from the thinking of large segments of the health community.

Hundreds of X users have commented on his posting on the site. The large majority appeared to express admiration for the secretary’s foray, with many seeing it as a wholesome display of family closeness and adventure.

A far smaller number cited the warnings about the pollution in the water.

