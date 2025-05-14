US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr has drawn controversy after sharing a post about a Mother’s Day outing with family at a Washington DC creek. Photo / Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy jnr, the highest-ranking health official in the US, apparently took his grandchildren on an outing to try the waters of Rock Creek, which authorities have described as unsafe for swimming because of bacteria levels.

Kennedy, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, drew attention and controversy after he apparently posted a brief account on social media of a Mother’s Day outing to the creek, which runs through a federal park in Washington DC.

The post on what appeared to be his account on X read: “Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek.”

“The water might look clean and clear, but it’s hiding a lot of bacteria like faecal coliform, giardia, and other potential waterborne illnesses,” reads a warning about Rock Creek safety that appears on a National Park Service website. It appears the warning was posted several years ago.

The warning appears to be the joint work of the NPS and the Rock Creek Conservancy, a non-profit group concerned with the park.