Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to the media about a deadly mass shooting at a Texas school. Video / CSPAN

Twenty-one people, including 18 children have been killed in a shooting at a US primary school, officials say.

The gunman - an 18-year-old local man - is dead.

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, Texas where the elementary school shooting took place, told CNN that the death toll had risen after Texas Governor Greg Abbott initially told media that 15 people had been slain.

#BREAKING: Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D) -- who represents Uvalde, Texas where the elementary school shooting took place -- says on CNN that the death toll is now *21* people, including 18 children. pic.twitter.com/0eF5PXhJMx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 24, 2022

It was the deadliest shooting at a US primary school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. And it came just 10 days after a gunman in body armour killed 10 black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.

Federal law enforcement officials said the death toll was expected to rise. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to release investigative details.

A woman cries as she leave the Uvalde Civic Centre following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Photo / AP

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday afternoon (Wednesday NZT) with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the heavily Latino community about 135km west of San Antonio.

He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Eva Mireles. The 4th grade teacher who was murdered in Uvalde, Texas today.

From her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado: "I'm furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all." pic.twitter.com/o2g7yROx1T — Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) May 25, 2022

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Photo / AP

There are reports a Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk about it.

The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.

Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother, whose condition is not yet known, before entering the school and opening fire, Abbott said.

Photos show a pickup truck that crashed outside the school, which, according to Abbott, Ramos abandoned before entering the school.

The school district's police chief, Pete Arredondo, said the attacker acted alone.

Salvador Ramos. Photo / Instagram

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Arredondo said there were "several injuries". Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrolment of just under 600 students. Arredondo did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school's last week of classes before summer break. Earlier, the district had said all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Photo / AP

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting on Air Force One as he returned from a five-day trip to Asia. Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks on Tuesday evening at the White House.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 120km from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighbourhood of modest homes.

The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and it added to a grim tally of mass shootings in the state that have been among the deadliest in the US over the past five years.

Lord, enough.



Little children and their teacher.



Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2022

In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas' US senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA's lobbying arm.

In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change US gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.

US President Joe Biden tells reporters he will speak about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, later in the evening as he arrives at the White House. Photo / AP

A year after Sandy Hook, Senators Joe Manchin a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation's background check system. But as the measure was close to being brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it became clear it would not get enough votes to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.

Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration's goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress' failure to act "a pretty shameful day for Washington".

Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.