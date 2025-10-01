Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

US Government shuts down as Donald Trump, Democrats clash over healthcare funding

Catie Edmondson
New York Times·
6 mins to read

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a rally with other Democrats on the House Steps of the Capitol Building in Washington. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a rally with other Democrats on the House Steps of the Capitol Building in Washington. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

The United States federal Government shut down on Wednesday morning at 12.01am (local time) after a bitter spending deadlock between US President Donald Trump and Democrats in Congress that will disrupt federal services and leave many federal workers furloughed.

It was the first federal shutdown since 2019, when parts of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save