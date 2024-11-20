Hīkoi's peaceful nine-day protest comes to an end, debate over concrete/asphalt roads, diver killed in Chatham Islands shark attack, and Wayne Brown looking to scrap CCOs.

The US embassy in Kyiv warned today of a “potential significant air attack” and shuttered its doors, following Russia’s vow to respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory for the first time.

“The US Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20,” it said in a message on its website.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place.

“The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.”