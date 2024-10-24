Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, here seen during a rally at Cleveland Mall in Ohio in 2008, will join Kamala Harris at a rally in Georgia. Photo / AFP

For both the Harris and Trump campaigns, they are part of the down-to-the-wire blitz to mobilise voters ahead of election day on November 5.

It will also mark the first time Harris and Obama will campaign together.

Harris is also slated to appear with Michelle Obama on Saturday in Michigan, one of seven swing states expected to decide the winner on poll day.

Meanwhile, superstar singer Beyoncé will appear with Harris at a rally in Houston on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

Beyoncé, who is from Houston, is expected to perform during the rally in Texas, one source said. Photo / AFP

Harris is appearing in Texas, a Republican stronghold and will talk about abortion rights.

Beyoncé, who is from Houston, is expected to perform, one source said, and will come with her mother Tina Knowles.

Harris has adopted Beyoncé's Freedom as her campaign rally song, and took the stage at Chicago’s National Convention in August to the tune.

Beyoncé has reportedly given Harris permission to use the song.

Kamala Harris’ lead has narrowed in national polls. Photo / AFP

The latest polls in Georgia show Trump with a slight lead, but Harris campaign officials say they remain confident the state – along with its neighbour North Carolina – are still in play come November.

President Joe Biden pulled off a surprise victory in Georgia in 2020, and Democrats won two hard-fought Senate seats there that gave them control of both houses in Congress for the first half of Biden’s term.

About 1.9 million residents have already cast their ballot in Georgia, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Kamala Harris heads to the battleground state of Georgia for a star-studded rally featuring rock legend Bruce Springsteen. Photo / AFP

On Monday, Springsteen, 75, will also appear in Philadelphia with Obama and the Harris campaign has signalled more concerts with other musicians will be announced soon.

In 2016, Springsteen played a three-song set at a rally in front of 20,000 people at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall for Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign on the eve of the election.

In 2008, Springsteen played a seven-song set for tens of thousands on the city’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway to urge people to register and vote for Obama.

Taylor Swift, Pink, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Lizzo and many other celebrities have endorsed Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Swift’s endorsement of Harris via an Instagram post this September has now received more than 11 million likes.

Trump supporters from the entertainment world include musicians Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, wrestler Hulk Hogan, who spoke at this summer’s Republican National Convention, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White, actor Dennis Quaid, and TV star Amber Rose.

Trump will be holding rallies in Tempe, Arizona, and Las Vegas on Thursday.