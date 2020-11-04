US election: Donald Trump supporters storm Michigan convention centre to stop the count

Tensions are high in the US as protesters stormed a convention centre in Michigan calling for a halt in vote counting.
NBC reporter Steve Patterson tweeted footage of protesters chanting "stop the count" and trying to push their way into the TCF Hall in Detroit where ballots were being counted.
He said the situation was "tense" as guards blocked the door.
This comes after President Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of declaring victory and blamed voter fraud, saying he would take it to the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of votes.
The US is bracing for a fresh wave of protests as the country waits on the final decision on who the next President and Commander-in-chief will be.
A handful of states remain undeclared with a record number of postal votes still being counted.
One man was filmed yelling at a throng of reporters in the battleground state of Nevada, claiming Joe Biden was "stealing" the election.
"We want our freedom for the world," he screamed passionately, wearing a singlet reading: "BBQ, Beer, Freedom".
Meanwhile, the National Guard have been seen on the streets of Philadelphia as Pennsylvania continues to count ballots.
Last night demonstrators burned US flags and marched through the US city of Portland armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing election results gave way to tension across the country.
The liberal enclave in the state of Oregon had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the Trump administration.
When Donald Trump claimed victory on election night, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Portland federal courthouse — the epicentre of the summer's fraught anti-racism protests.
"We don't like either candidate — I shamefully voted for Biden — but if Trump gets another four years people will be mad," said one 20-year-old protester as two American flags were ignited in front of the building.