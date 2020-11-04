US election: Donald Trump supporters storm Michigan convention centre to stop the count

Protesters bang against the glass of the Michigan convention centre. Photo / Twitter: Steve Patterson

Tensions are high in the US as protesters stormed a convention centre in Michigan calling for a halt in vote counting.

NBC reporter Steve Patterson tweeted footage of protesters chanting "stop the count" and trying to push their way into the TCF Hall in Detroit where ballots were being counted.

He said the situation was "tense" as guards blocked the door.

This comes after President Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of declaring victory and blamed voter fraud, saying he would take it to the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of votes.

#TCFCENTER: From the inside, the heavy thudding of rhythmic banging against the glass after the boxes were taken down.



Chanting is echoing in the hall.



Inside: Workers are quietly, diligently counting. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/IQZd6wKWiF — Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) November 4, 2020

#BREAKING: Large, animated crush of “stop the count” protestors trying to push their way into TCF hall in #Detroit where ballots are being counted.



They’re being blocked by guards at the door.



Pizza boxes are pushed against the window to obstruct view. It’s tense. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/zFhzd88skX — Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) November 4, 2020

The US is bracing for a fresh wave of protests as the country waits on the final decision on who the next President and Commander-in-chief will be.

A handful of states remain undeclared with a record number of postal votes still being counted.

One man was filmed yelling at a throng of reporters in the battleground state of Nevada, claiming Joe Biden was "stealing" the election.

"We want our freedom for the world," he screamed passionately, wearing a singlet reading: "BBQ, Beer, Freedom".

We are outside the Clark County Election Center where Registrar of Voters is addressing the ballots that still have to be counted. Man walked up and started yelling. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/cZ8RepmxLV — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 4, 2020

NEW: A conspiracy theorist wearing a t-shirt that says "BBQ, Beer, Freedom" interrupts a press conference by the Clark County, Nevada Registrar of Voters. [KSNV-TV] #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Rz2FgK38vZ — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the National Guard have been seen on the streets of Philadelphia as Pennsylvania continues to count ballots.

A member of the National Guard defends the Philadelphia Municipal Services Building in Pennsylvania. Photo / AP

Last night demonstrators burned US flags and marched through the US city of Portland armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing election results gave way to tension across the country.

The liberal enclave in the state of Oregon had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the Trump administration.

When Donald Trump claimed victory on election night, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Portland federal courthouse — the epicentre of the summer's fraught anti-racism protests.

"We don't like either candidate — I shamefully voted for Biden — but if Trump gets another four years people will be mad," said one 20-year-old protester as two American flags were ignited in front of the building.