US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes

US President Donald Trump on the golf course at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Friday. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump spent about $3 million to get vote recounts in Wisconsin, only for the recounts to expand President-elect Joe Biden's lead over him.

The recount in Milwaukee, the largest county in Wisconsin, ended on Friday, with Biden getting even more votes than he had when the votes had first been counted.

Biden gained a net 132 votes in the recount, out of nearly 460,000 votes. While the president-elect gained 257 in the recount, Trump gained only 125.

Trump demanded the recount in two of Wisconsin's counties after losing the state to Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

The Trump campaign spent $3 million to have these recounts done.

It was so generous of you to find the $3 million for the Wisconsin recount to find more votes for Biden. Biden is the winner - you are the loser. — Leslie Weichsel (@weichsel_leslie) November 29, 2020

Trump supporters gave 3 million to him to recount Wisconsin and he lost by more than the original count? pic.twitter.com/YCDFqEQzKW — 🗽🇨🇴 (@Rodrigeaux) November 29, 2020

Dane County’s #RECOUNT2020 is just about done. The deadline will be met. It will confirm Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin. The Trump campaign spent $3 million to fund the recount, and it has gone very well.. for Biden. pic.twitter.com/B4WpIQ73Fg — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 29, 2020

"The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee county are fair, transparent, accurate and secure," Milwaukee county clerk, George Christenson, said.

The state is now due to certify its result on Tuesday, with the recount in Dane county to finish on Sunday.

A judge has also this week dismissed the Trump team's challenge of the Pennsylvania results, saying their claims have "no merit". Trump says they will escalate it to the Supreme Court.

The number of ballots that our Campaign is challenging in the Pennsylvania case is FAR LARGER than the 81,000 vote margin. It’s not even close. Fraud and illegality ARE a big part of the case. Documents being completed. We will appeal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

Biden won the presidential election with 306 electoral college votes, versus Trump's 232.

Overall, Biden had more than six million votes more than Trump.

Biden will take the oath of office on January 20 and become the next president of the US.

Trump continues to refuse to concede and yesterday claimed Biden will have to "prove" each of his 80 million votes if he wants to move into the White House.