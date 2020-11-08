US election: America's foes and friends mock Donald Trump's electoral defeat

A string of America's biggest adversaries have publicly roasted the nation following Donald Trump's humiliating election defeat.

Over the weekend, it was finally confirmed that Trump had resoundingly lost the November 3 election, trailing behind Joe Biden by more than 4.4 million votes so far and receiving just 214 Electoral College votes compared with Biden's 290.

While three states – Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina – are yet to finishing counting, Biden's lead is so strong that it would not make a difference even if Trump ended up winning all three.

However, that hasn't stopped the outgoing president from making unfounded allegations of electoral fraud, demanding recounts and refusing to concede defeat.

The unprecedented situation has been seized upon by leaders of America's foes, who have taken the opportunity to slam both the President and the farce of the entire electoral process.

In the wake of the ongoing drama, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei retweeted part of a speech he made last week in which he branded the country's electoral system a "spectacle" and said it illustrated the nation's "decline".

The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 7, 2020

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri also stuck the boot in, according to Reuters.

"I hope we will see a change in the destructive policies of the United States, a return to the rule of law and international obligations and respect for nations," he said, according to media reports.

Iran's Foreign Minister jumped in as well, hoping for a change in US policies once Trump leaves office.

A sincere message to our neighbors:



Trump's gone in 70 days



But we'll remain here forever



Betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble



We extend our hand to our neighbors for dialog to resolve differences



Only together can we build a better future for all. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, in China – which has had a fraught relationship with the Trump administration, leading to a damaging and ongoing trade war – state media have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede defeat by laughing in the leader's face.

China's largest state-owned newspaper mocked Donald Trump's false claims of electoral victory. Photo / Twitter

Global Times reporter Hu Xijin also took aim at the outgoing president and America's electoral system, writing "the US political system is in degradation" and that "if Trump plays delaying tactics or leaves the White House having failed to accept the election result, the split in the US society will deepen or even be substantially solidified".

It was a similar story in Russia too, with Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov ridiculing the "extreme" situation and warning of potential anarchy, while state media have featured a slew of guests who have hit out at the US.

"The borders of insanity are limitless," political scientist Andranik Migranyan said on state-owned channel NTV. "Each of the candidates accuses the other of stealing votes. This shows the deep crisis in the USA."

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, also made a subtle dig at Trump's expense, posting on social media: "Welcome back America!"

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸#Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

The US President famously clashed with French leader Emmanuel Macron before the 2019 Nato summit, calling his comments against the organisation "very, very nasty".

NZ Green Party co-leader James Shaw also signalled hope for renewed US commitment to tackling climate change.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on their win.



I’m looking forward to seeing the US rejoin the international community at this most critical moment in our work together to face the climate crisis. — James Shaw (@jamespeshaw) November 7, 2020

London mayor Sadiq Khan, who has clashed with the US President on a number of occasions, took one last dig at the defeated Trump, saying it was time to build bridges, not walls.

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win.



London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/oZoCDvtT9v — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 7, 2020

So far, some Republicans are backing Trump as he attempts to cling to power, although many – including former President George W Bush and Senator Mitt Romney – have denounced the US President's behaviour.

Some members of Trump's own family, including wife Melania and son-in-law Jared Kushner, have also allegedly urged him in private to concede defeat.

Biden's win made history after he broke former US President Barack Obama's record for most votes ever cast for a presidential candidate.

Incoming Vice President Kamala Harris will also be the first woman, the first black person and the first individual of South Asian descent to hold the position.