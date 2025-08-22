Advertisement
US aircraft manufacturer Boeing reportedly in talks to sell up to 500 planes to China

AFP
2 mins to read

Boeing is in talks to sell up to 500 aircraft to Chinese companies. Photo / Getty Images

United States aviation giant Boeing is in talks to sell up to 500 aircraft to Chinese companies, Bloomberg News has reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The deal would be a major win for the struggling US manufacturer, with company shares rising as high as 3.7% in pre-market trades,

