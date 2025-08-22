Boeing is in talks to sell up to 500 aircraft to Chinese companies. Photo / Getty Images

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing reportedly in talks to sell up to 500 planes to China

United States aviation giant Boeing is in talks to sell up to 500 aircraft to Chinese companies, Bloomberg News has reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The deal would be a major win for the struggling US manufacturer, with company shares rising as high as 3.7% in pre-market trades, but up only about 0.2% at 11.20am (3.20pm GMT).

Bloomberg’s sources said the deal would be contingent on Washington and Beijing coming to a longer-term agreement in their simmering trade war.

The Boeing deal would likely be a key facet of a US-China trade deal, according to Bloomberg, whose sources said Chinese officials had begun surveying domestic airlines for how many planes they would need.

“We don’t comment on speculation,” Boeing told AFP, when asked about the report.