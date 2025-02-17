A makeshift memorial for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo / AFP

The first anniversary of Alexei Navalny’s death in jail is a stark reminder that Moscow is holding “more than 2000 political prisoners”, the United Nations expert on rights in Russia said on Monday.

Their lives remain at grave risk unless they are released immediately, claimed Mariana Katzarova, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Russia.

“These detainees must be freed before another political prisoner loses their life in Russian custody, just like Navalny did a year ago,” she said in a statement.

Navalny – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main opponent declared “extremist” by Moscow – died on February 16 last year in Penal Colony No 3 in Kharp, above the Arctic Circle.

Anyone in Russia who mentions Navalny or his Anti-Corruption Foundation without stating they have been declared “extremist” is subject to fines or up to four years in prison for repeated offences.