“[Russian forces] are trying to dislodge our troops and advance deep into the territory we control,” he said on Telegram.

Some US military analysts have questioned the rationale of the Kursk operation, which extended an already long frontline, creating more strain for Ukraine.

Ukraine says Russia has deployed 11,000 North Korean troops to the region and that they have already been involved in clashes, urging its allies to respond robustly.

Russia has neither denied nor confirmed their presence.

Syrskyi said the Kursk operation had drawn in crack Russian fighters and relieved pressure that would have been brought to bear on several important outposts in eastern Ukraine where Russia has been making gains at its fastest clip since 2022.

“These tens of thousands of enemies from the best Russian shock units would have stormed our positions in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove or Toretsk directions, which would have significantly worsened the situation at the front.”

The Ukrainian Governor of Donetsk region said a dam at the Kurakhove reservoir had been damaged and was a threat to villagers living near the Vovcha river.

He blamed Russian shelling.

Rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a house after a drone attack in the village of Stanovoye, Moscow region, on Sunday. Photo / AFP

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would strengthen positions on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts where Russia has directed its offensive pressure for months.

Russia has been closing in on Pokrovsk, a strategic road and rail hub that has a coal mine.

The small industrial town of Kurakhove is home to a major coal-powered thermal power plant.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson told Reuters that Russia was also moving trained assault groups to forward positions in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and that they were preparing to attack.

The southern front has had far less fighting since 2023 when Ukraine launched a major counter-offensive that failed to break through heavily defended and mined lands held by Russia.

“[The assaults] could begin in the near future; we’re not even talking about weeks, we’re expecting it to happen any day,” said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the southern military sector.

Although it was not clear if the assaults would involve a single offensive push or separate assaults, intelligence assessed that Russian troops planned to use armoured vehicles and a considerable number of drones.

“They are preparing armoured groups and light vehicles – buggies, motorcycles – to conduct these assault operations,” he added.

Russia has already carried out preliminary reconnaissance and stepped up airstrikes in the south by about 30%-40% in the past two to three weeks, using bombers and unguided air missiles, he added.

Russia has been claiming the capture of village after village as it advances in Ukraine’s east, and has vowed to expel Ukrainian forces from its Kursk region.

Reuters was not able to independently verify reports from the front.