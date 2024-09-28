UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he will stop accepting donations to pay for his clothing. Photo / Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he will stop accepting donations to pay for his clothing. Photo / Getty Images

UK parliamentarian Rosie Duffield has quit the ruling Labour Party in protest regarding Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to child poverty and his acceptance of tens of thousands of pounds of free clothing and hospitality from political donors.

In her resignation letter, a copy of which she gave to the Sunday Times, Duffield accused Starmer of “sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice,” adding: “I am so ashamed of what you and your inner circle have done to tarnish and humiliate our once-proud party.”

Starmer, who was the United Kingdom’s top prosecutor before entering parliament, said on September 20 he would stop accepting donations to pay for clothing for him and his wife.

Duffield said she would continue to represent the city of Canterbury in southeast England as an independent MP.