Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

UK MP quits Labour in protest against PM Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to poverty

Reuters
2 mins to read
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he will stop accepting donations to pay for his clothing. Photo / Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he will stop accepting donations to pay for his clothing. Photo / Getty Images

  • Rosie Duffield has quit the Labour Party, protesting Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to child poverty and donations.
  • Duffield accused Starmer of “sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice” in her resignation letter.
  • Starmer, who stopped accepting clothing donations, faces declining personal popularity despite leading Labour to victory in July.

UK parliamentarian Rosie Duffield has quit the ruling Labour Party in protest regarding Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to child poverty and his acceptance of tens of thousands of pounds of free clothing and hospitality from political donors.

In her resignation letter, a copy of which she gave to the Sunday Times, Duffield accused Starmer of “sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice,” adding: “I am so ashamed of what you and your inner circle have done to tarnish and humiliate our once-proud party.”

Starmer, who was the United Kingdom’s top prosecutor before entering parliament, said on September 20 he would stop accepting donations to pay for clothing for him and his wife.

Duffield said she would continue to represent the city of Canterbury in southeast England as an independent MP.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She has been a member of parliament since 2017 and voted against Starmer becoming leader in 2020.

Starmer led the Labour Party to a sweeping victory in a July 4 election, but opinion polls suggest his personal popularity has fallen sharply with voters since he entered office.

Duffield was among 53 Labour MPs who abstained in a vote this month on Starmer’s proposal to remove a £200 ($A387) annual fuel subsidy from 10 million pensioners.

She also criticised Starmer for not reversing a Conservative decision to end extra welfare payments for poor families with more than two children.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Duffield told the Sunday Times her resignation was not driven by her past disagreements with Starmer over policy towards transgender issues and how these affected women.

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World