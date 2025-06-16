“You hear it every now and again about planes going down, and you don’t really think much of it, but when it’s the actual aircraft you’re potentially getting on two days later, it does make you think.”

Jackson was coincidentally booked on to seat 11A on his Saturday flight – the same number as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the disaster.

Jackson, a teacher, was unaware of her husband’s fate for hours because he had not said that he had changed his flights, and he was also in meetings until two hours after the crash.

“I work with children, so I was kind of teaching at the time and just trying not to let them see or know what I was feeling,” she said.

“I still feel affected by it now, to be honest with you, for days. I was just bursting into tears randomly.

“The way we felt is nothing compared to how the victims and their families are actually feeling, my heart really goes out to them. It’s just awful.”

Jackson added: “I hadn’t checked my phone two hours after it happened, after the news broke.

“I probably was one of the last people to find out about it, funnily enough, because I was in meetings exactly when the news was breaking.”

All but one of the 242 passengers on board died in the crash, including 52 British nationals.

Investigators are continuing to search the crash site in the Meghaninagar district, nearly 1.5km from the end of the runway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner headed for London Gatwick crashed into a hostel, where medical students and their families were living, 30 seconds after take-off.

India has ordered urgent safety tests of Boeing 787s. The black box had been recovered and was being examined by investigators.

The cause of the crash remains a mystery, with theories focusing on whether it was a catastrophic mechanical failure or pilot error.

Captain Steve Scheibner, an aviation expert, later claimed the co-pilot of Air India may have made a fatal error that caused the crash.

Ed Pierson, a former manager at Boeing, said it was “possible” that safety concerns raised in 2019 could be linked to the crash.

Other theories include the possibility of two bird strikes taking out both engines; however, this is thought unlikely.

An anti-terrorism team is understood to be part of the official investigation, although this is thought to be routine.