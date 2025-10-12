“Put your balloons down because you’ll only end up like me,” she wrote.
The Mirror reported that Leonard died after suffering cardiac arrests.
Her family hosted a pink-themed farewell today (NZT), where loved ones released balloons in the air after listening to her favourite songs.
Leonard’s mother Catrina Proctor told the BBC her daughter was “the most happy, bubbly person” who made everyone feel welcome.
Proctor said she did not realise her daughter was misusing the drug until she was hospitalised.
Leonard was “brave” to publicly share her struggle before her death, she said.
Proctor wants to raise awareness about the harms the drug can cause by travelling to schools and colleges, she said.
“As a mother, you should not be burying your child.”
Her family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral costs.
Nitrous oxide, known on the streets as “nangs” in New Zealand, has been used as a sedative for pain relief for more than 150 years, and for food preparation.
Using it recreationally is illegal in both New Zealand and the UK, but not uncommon.
Excessive use can lead to cognitive, psychiatric and neurological impairment and B12 deficiency.
Misuse can even result in death, according to Medsafe New Zealand.
Recently, an Auckland mother spoke out about how her daughter’s long-term use of nitrous oxide turned her into a “walking zombie”.
She said canisters of the gas were too easily accessible and that the packaging of larger canisters was targeted towards younger people with bright colours.