An English woman who died days after posting a warning about the misuse of nitrous oxide has been farewelled.

Amy Louise Leonard, 20, died in hospital on October 2 after her social media message about the dangers of inhaling the drug, known as laughing gas or balloons in the UK.

Her post, which contained a video of herself in an ambulance, said the gas could “starve your brain of oxygen, cause dizziness, blackouts and accidents” and lead to long-term damage.

“It’s easy to think it’s just a quick buzz, but the risks are very real and often underestimated,” she added.

She said her use of the drug had caused serious health issues, including “mashed-up” calves and a “failing” nervous system and she was struggling to walk.