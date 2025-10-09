“I didn’t know to begin with. I couldn’t figure it out. She would ring me, and she would be just incoherent, talking gibberish.”
When she became aware of what was happening, she would go to help her daughter and friend, who were often found sitting in a car filled with cylinders.
“They were literally just going up the road to the dairy, getting more cylinders, going back to the car, huffing them with their balloon ... They don’t want to leave the vehicle or leave the cylinders, because as soon as they do, then they come back off it again.”
Things got to a point where her daughter’s friend was essentially living in the car.
The turning point for her daughter was missing an international flight.
“They don’t know where they were. They couldn’t find their way to the airport. And then they finally get to the airport, but they’ve missed the check-in and they’ve missed their flight.”
She said her daughter was aware of what she needed to do and channelled her need for a dopamine hit away from drugs and towards exercise.
“It’s all about personal responsibility. You don’t want to say, ‘Oh, my mates made me do it’ or anything.
“She knows 100%. These are the choices that you make, and you live with the consequences of those.”
The mother said her daughter’s friend was told that, if they continued to use nitrous oxide, they could suffer serious neurological problems, end up in a wheelchair, or it could potentially lead to death.
NZ Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm told the Herald last year that there was “genuine concern” about reports of nitrous oxide being sold to young people, and in large canisters.
“A B12 deficiency can be quite serious and result in nervous system damage and hospitalisation. Improper use can result in suffocation. So they’re not insignificant harms when used in very large quantities, in particular.