UK aristocrat, partner get 14 years for baby daughter’s manslaughter

Helen Rowe
AFP·
3 mins to read

Constance Marten, 38, and Mark Gordon, 51, were arrested after a seven-week police hunt in January and February 2023. Photo / Metropolitan Police, AFP

A British woman from an aristocratic family and her partner have been jailed for 14 years each for the manslaughter of their newborn daughter, who died while they were living off-grid in freezing temperatures.

Passing sentence, Judge Mark Lucraft told Constance Marten, 38, and Mark Gordon, 51, that the way

