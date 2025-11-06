Floodwaters described as unprecedented rushed through Cebu province’s towns and cities, sweeping away cars, riverside shanties and even massive shipping containers.
In Liloan, a town near Cebu City where 35 bodies have been recovered, AFP journalists saw cars piled atop each other by floodwaters and roofs torn off buildings as residents attempted to dig out the mud.
On Thursday, President Ferdinand Marcos declared a “state of national calamity”, a move allowing the Government to release funding for aid and impose price ceilings on basic necessities.
More than 500,000 Filipinos remain displaced.
Rushing to leave
Before the storm hit Vietnam, top leader To Lam said he had cut short a session of the ruling Communist Party’s central committee so officials could rush home to areas likely to be affected.
Some residents in the typhoon’s path piled on to motorbikes carrying water, clothes and other basic necessities before speeding away from their modest steel-roofed homes.
“I experienced only one huge typhoon in this area my whole life,” said a 53-year-old man who gave his name as Thanh, intending to ride out the storm in his concrete home.
“I am only afraid of heavy rains that may bring huge floods,” he added, saying he would send his children to stay with relatives.
Schools were closed on Thursday and Friday in Gia Lai and Quang Ngai provinces and at least five airports were shuttered, authorities said, while dozens of flights have been rerouted.
The heavy rains starting in late October drenched the former imperial capital Hue and the ancient town of Hoi An, both Unesco-listed sites, turning streets into canals and flooding tens of thousands of homes.
Up to 1.7m fell over one 24-hour period in a downpour breaking national records.
“With huge rain since this morning and more ongoing today and tomorrow, we think there will be a rise in water level in Hue and Danang, but maybe not that serious as in the recent past,” Mai Van Khiem, director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said after Kalmaegi made landfall.
With more than 3200km of coastline and a network of 2300 rivers, Vietnam faces a high risk of flooding.
Natural disasters have already left 279 people dead or missing this year and caused more than US$2 billion in damage, according to Vietnam’s national statistics office.