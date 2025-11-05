Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Typhoon Kalmaegi death toll tops 100 as Cebu reels from worst flooding

Faith Brown with Cecil Morella in Manila
AFP·
4 mins to read

A resident walks along damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Talisay, in the province of Cebu. Photo / Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

A resident walks along damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Talisay, in the province of Cebu. Photo / Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the central Philippines has climbed past 100 as the devastating impact on Cebu province became clearer after the worst flooding in recent memory.

Floodwaters described as unprecedented had rushed through the province’s towns and cities a day earlier, sweeping away cars, riverside shanties

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save