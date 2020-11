Typhoon Goni lashes Philippines, killing at least 10

A rescuer carries a sick child as they evacuate residents living along a coastal community in Manila, Philippines on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Photo / AP

A super typhoon blew into the eastern Philippines with disastrous force Sunday, killing at least 10 people and triggering volcanic mudflows that engulfed about 150 houses before weakening as it blew away from the country, officials said.

Typhoon Goni blasted into the eastern island province of Catanduanes at dawn from the Pacific with sustained winds of 225km/h and gusts of 280km/h threatening some provinces still recovering from a deadly typhoon that hit a week ago.

Goni barreled through densely populated regions and threatened to sideswipe Manila, which shut down its main airport, but shifted southward Sunday night and spared the capital, the government weather agency said.

Rescuers carry the body of a man that drowned in floods as Typhoon Goni hit Guinobatan, Albay province, central Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Photo / AP

At least nine people were killed in the hard-hit province of Albay, including a father and son. Villagers fled to safety as the typhoon approached, but the two apparently stayed put in the community in Guinobatan town where about 150 houses were inundated by volcanic mudflow.

"The child was found 15 kilometres away," Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara told DZMM radio, adding that the boy was swept away by mudflows and found in the next town.

He did not say whether there were any other residents trapped by the rampaging mudflows in the community and added that downed communications made it hard for people to communicate.

The Office of Civil Defence reported that three Guinobatan residents were missing, but it was not immediately clear if they were from the mudflow-hit community.

The other deaths in Albay included a villager who was pinned by a fallen tree. One person was killed in Catanduanes province.

Ricardo Jalad, who heads the government's disaster-response agency, had feared that the typhoon could wreak major damage due to its enormous force.

Strong waves batter the coast of Sorsogon province, central Philippines as Goni slams the country. Photo / AP

The Philippine weather agency reinforced those concerns, saying that within 12 hours after the typhoon's landfall, people could face "catastrophic, violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall".

Residents were warned of possible landslides, massive flooding, storm surges of up to 5 metres and powerful winds that can blow away shanties. But after hitting a mountain range and repeatedly slamming into coastal provinces, the typhoon gradually weakened, although it remained potentially deadly as it blew out into the South China Sea, forecasters said.

One of the most powerful typhoons in the world this year, Goni evoked memories of Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than five million in the central Philippines in November 2013.

Manila's main airport was ordered shut down for 24 hours from Sunday to Monday, and airlines canceled dozens of international and domestic flights.

Commuter train services were also suspended and a no-sail policy restriction was imposed by the coast guard due to initial fear over the typhoon's threatening power. The military and national police, along with the coast guard, were put on full alert.

Jalad said nearly a million people were preemptively moved into emergency shelters.

Residents take advantage of tents provided at an evacuation centre as rains from a typhoon locally known as Goni start to pour in Manila. Photo / AP

In a Manila gymnasium that was turned into an emergency shelter, Covid-19 outbreaks were an added worry of displaced residents. The Philippines has had more than 383,000 cases of the virus, the second-most in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.

"We are scared — our fears are doubled," said Jaqueline Almocera, a 44-year-old street vendor who took cover at the shelter.

The Philippines is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. It's also located on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

- Associated Press