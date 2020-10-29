Police officer killed by rooster at illegal cockfight in the Philippines

Lt Christian Bolok was killed by a rooster armed with a metal blade while attempting to break up an illegal cockfight. Photo / Supplied

A police chief in the Philippines has been killed by a rooster while breaking up an illegal cockfight.

A sharp blade attached to the bird cut an artery in his leg, officials said.

San Jose police chief Lieutenant Christian Bolok bled to death in Madugang village after the blade, called a gaff, sliced his femoral artery, Northern Samar provincial Governor Edwin Ongchuan said.

"He was trying to confiscate the roosters but the rooster's blade may have been laced with poison," Ongchuan said.

Police tried to slow the blood loss by tying a cloth tightly around Bolok's leg, he said, but they may have applied it in the wrong spot.

Cockfighting, known as tupada, is a popular blood sport in the Philippines. Money is bet on the outcome and birds often battle to the death.

Three farmers who had been taking part in the illegal fight were arrested and three others were being sought.

Authorities seized seven roosters, a pair of gaffs and 550 pesos ($17), officials said.

Police have been cracking down on illegal cockfights, as the gatherings have been blamed for helping spread coronavirus in the Eastern Visayas province.

Cockfights, known as “tupada”, are popular gambling activities in many parts of the Philippines. Photo / News Corp Australia

Ongchuan and local government officials praised Bolok's work in enforcing safeguards to fight coronavirus infections.

"We grieve with our provincial police in the loss of such a committed and selfless officer whose enforcement of our community quarantine regulations has cost him his life," Ongchuan, who provided financial help to Bolok's family, said.

Bolok's police force posted photographs from a memorial service held for the officer.

The Philippines has recorded more than 375,000 Covid-19 infections, the second-highest in Southeast Asia, and at least 7114 deaths.