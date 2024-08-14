A man has been killed by a polar bear in the Arctic. Photo / Lisa LaPointe

A man has been killed by a polar bear in the Arctic. Photo / Lisa LaPointe

Two polar bears have killed a worker at a remote Arctic radar station in northern Canada.

The employee, who is yet to be named, had been working for Nasittuq Corporation in a sparsely populated Arctic territory on Brevoort Island, Nunavut, 1931km northeast of Montreal.

Colleagues rushed to the scene in the aftermath of the attack, which took place last week, killing one of the polar bears.

“An attack by two polar bears has resulted in the loss of one of our valued employees,” the company said in a statement, without revealing any further details.

The logistics company operates long-range radar defence sites on behalf of the Canadian government.