Footage obtained by The Manly Observer showed several people playing golf on the course as the plane flew overhead, watching in shock as the plane hit the ground.
Debris from the plane was scattered across the course, though the aircraft remained mostly in one piece.
A person could be heard yelling “f**k” as other golfers rushed to the plane.
Two men, believed to be aged in their 50s, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Three paramedics and one inspector were on the scene to treat the men.
The men have since been transported to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition, a NSW Ambulance spokesman told NewsWire.
The ATSB has been notified of the crash and is gathering information about the incident.