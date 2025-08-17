Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two men injured after light plane crashes on Sydney’s Mona Vale Golf Course

By Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

The plane dramatically landed on the green. Photo / Jeremy Pipe, NewsWire

The plane dramatically landed on the green. Photo / Jeremy Pipe, NewsWire

Two men in their 50s made a miracle escape after a light plane crashed to the ground in an emergency landing at a golf course on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The Piper Cherokee light plane made an emergency landing at Mona Vale Golf Course in Mona Vale about 2pm on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save