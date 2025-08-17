The plane dramatically landed on the green. Photo / Jeremy Pipe, NewsWire

Two men injured after light plane crashes on Sydney’s Mona Vale Golf Course

Two men in their 50s made a miracle escape after a light plane crashed to the ground in an emergency landing at a golf course on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The Piper Cherokee light plane made an emergency landing at Mona Vale Golf Course in Mona Vale about 2pm on Sunday, crashing into the ground.

The plane was crumpled in the crash. Photo / Jeremy Piper, NewsWire

The plane left Camden about 1pm and was intended to land at Wollongong, flight records show.

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) spokesman said there was a pilot instructor and student on-board the plane when it made an emergency landing on the green.