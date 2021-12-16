Two children dead, more with serious injuries in bouncy castle chaos at Tasmanian primary school

Police and emergency services responded to a serious incident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport. Photo / ABC News

Police and emergency services responded to a serious incident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport. Photo / ABC News

Two children have died after a bouncy castle flew metres into the air at a Tasmanian primary school.

The chaos unfolded at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport around 10am Thursday morning.

Commander Debbie Williams confirmed the deaths while speaking at the school, after the castle blew 10m in the air.

The tragedy took place at Hillcrest Primary School. Photo / Helen Kempton

"Tragically I can confirm that there are two deceased children after an incident today at Hillcrest Primary School," she said.

"This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community, and also our first responders.

"There is no doubt that this has been a very confronting and distressing scene.

"Counselling is being made available to the families affected by this in the school community along with the first responders."

It is not yet known how many other children are injured but two rescue helicopters and multiple ambulances were sent to the scene. Police are expected to hold a media conference on Thursday afternoon.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein addressed the tragedy during a media conference on Thursday morning.

"I've been made aware of an incident at Hillcrest Primary School involving a jumping castle which got away in high winds," Gutwein said.

Parents arrive to collect children following the incident. Photo / Helen Kempton

"I understand there are serious injuries involved.

"As further information comes to hand we will provide it, but as this involves a primary school my thoughts are with the people involved and the parents."

The school on social media asked parents to collect their children "as a matter of urgency".

"There has been an accident onsite at our school. We are closing the school for the rest of the day," the post read.

Ambulance Tasmania said it was responding to the "major incident" with multiple vehicles at the scene.

"A wind event caused a jumping castle to lift into the air," Tasmanian police said in a statement.

"Several children fell from a height of about 10 metres around 10am and are currently receiving medical treatment at the scene.