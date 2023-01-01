‘Turmoil’: Signs man ‘worse than Putin’ could take over as Russia’s next leader

Yevgeny Prigozhin is becoming increasingly bold. Photo / supplied

As Russia’s ruling elite one-by-one fall down stairs or out windows, another star is rising. Now speculation is mounting that “Putin’s Chef” is preparing to step out of the kitchen.

He started out with a catering business.

He quickly became part of President Vladimir Putin’s inner sanctum.

He’s now behind Russia’s cyber warriors and a host of online trolls

And he has his own mercenary army.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is becoming increasingly bold. He’s spruiking his Wagner Group mercenaries as Russia’s most effective fighting force. He’s waging a verbal war against key Putin appointees. He’s winning public support among extremists who believe their ageing president is failing them.

That’s why some warn he may end up being “worse than Putin”.

But among Putin’s kleptocratic (government of thieves) circle of power, he’s rapidly emerging as the 70-year-old’s most likely successor. Or usurper.

And now he’s openly attacking the Kremlin’s military leaders for their failing war efforts.

“There will be a lot of political turmoil after Putin. Anyone will be able to take part,” Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol told Foreign Policy.

Throwing stones in glass houses

Prigozhin is passing the buck for the failure of his guns-for-hire to take the strategically insignificant Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. And that’s despite Putin gifting his private army with Russia’s most modern tanks, missiles and attack aircraft.

An expletive-laden video from frustrated Wagner mercenaries has exploded through Russian social media. It shows troops cursing – by name – Putin’s appointed Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff, Valery Gerasimov.

They blame him for poor tactical decisions, a lack of ammunition, and inadequate equipment.

That’s despite not being part of his chain of command.

But Gerasimov would likely be among the contenders if Putin was no longer to be president. That makes him a target.

And that may be why Prigozhin was so keen to go on the public record to confirm the controversial video was authentic and to amplify their complaints.

“The guys asked me to pass along that when you’re sitting in a warm office, it’s hard to hear about the problems on the front line, but when you’re dragging the dead bodies of your friends every day and seeing them for the last time – then supplies are very much needed,” Prigozhin told Russian state-controlled media.

But he didn’t stop with such an embarrassing admission of the Kremlin’s frontline failures.

He issued a threat.

“As for the problems that are unfortunately surfacing at every step … we will force them to be solved.”

But his control of the Wagner Mercenary Group may give him the edge in any future power struggle.





This force is loyal to him. Not Putin. Nor Russia’s halls of parliament.





It fought in eastern Ukraine after the 2014 invasion of Crimea under the guise of local insurrectionists. It has been supporting Kremlin interests in Syria and Libya. It’s been accused of diamond smuggling out of Africa. And it’s implicated in the disappearance of three Russian journalists investigating its behaviour in the Central African Republic.





But the mercenaries have now largely been recalled to support Putin’s failing efforts in Ukraine. And they’re not doing all that well, either.





“He is absolutely not an idiot,” Korotkov said.





“He understands that a conclusion is drawing close in Bakhmut to one degree or another.”





A victory would naturally be touted as a personal win. But Prigozhin’s already positioned himself to use a defeat as a weapon against his political enemies.