Turbulence forces Delta flight diversion, 25 injured, FAA investigates

By Hannah Sampson
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Twenty-five people were taken to hospital after an Amsterdam-bound Delta flight from Salt Lake City hit 'significant' turbulence. Photo / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twenty-five people were taken to hospitals after an Amsterdam-bound Delta flight from Salt Lake City hit “significant” turbulence and diverted to Minneapolis.

It wasn’t clear on Thursday morning (local time) how serious the injuries were. Delta did not answer questions about whether the injured passengers were wearing seat belts when

