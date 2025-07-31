Twenty-five people were taken to hospital after an Amsterdam-bound Delta flight from Salt Lake City hit 'significant' turbulence. Photo / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twenty-five people were taken to hospitals after an Amsterdam-bound Delta flight from Salt Lake City hit “significant” turbulence and diverted to Minneapolis.

It wasn’t clear on Thursday morning (local time) how serious the injuries were. Delta did not answer questions about whether the injured passengers were wearing seat belts when the Airbus A330 encountered rough air over Wyoming or what was happening on the plane at the time.

At noon Thursday, the airline said in a statement that the seven crew members who had been taken to hospitals had been treated and released by the morning.

“All customers who were evaluated at the hospital and willing to share their status with Delta have also been released,” the statement said.